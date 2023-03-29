Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler Lead RR Team Strongest Playing XI

IPL 2023: Indian Premier League 2008 winners and last year's finalists Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will kickstart their IPL 2023 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 2, 2023. The Rajasthan squad has many star players including skipper Samson, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Trent Boult, and Jason Holder.

Jos Buttler was the orange cap holder in the IPL 2022 and scored 863 runs in 17 Indian Premier League 2022 innings at a strike rate of 149.05. Buttler's performance included four hundred and four half-centuries which also helped his team win many matches in the tournament.

Apart from Buttler, Sanju Samson has also been one of the pillars of the Rajasthan batting and has been scoring runs for them for the last few seasons. Samson scored a total of 458 runs in the IPL 2022 at a strike rate of 146.79 which included two half-centuries.

Yuzvendra Chahal was also one of the star performers with the ball for Rajasthan Royals as he was the purple cap winner last season. Chahal also had an IPL hat trick to his name and picked a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches and became the leading wicket-taker.

Now if we have a look at the overall team of the Rajasthan Royals so the team looks balanced and heavy from the batting point of view. The team has the likes of Trent Boult as one of the experienced bowlers but apart from him, there is no other fast bowler who can make much impact on the opposition teams.

The team will also miss Prasidh Krishna who has been ruled out due to injury however Jason Holder and Adam Zampa can add good value to the bowling department. Joe Root who will be playing his first IPL season can also add stability to Royal's middle order.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Best Possible Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

The opening match of the Indian Premier League will be played between the reigning champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be played on March 31.