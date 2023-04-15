IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: SRH Climb To The Seventh Spot

KKR vs SRH: Match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2023 saw Aiden Markram led Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. This was SRH's second consecutive victory in the IPL 2023 after they lost their first two matches.

After being roped into bat first by the hosts' captain Nitish Rana, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a mammoth first innings score of 228/4 wherein Harry Brook hit the first century of the IPL 2023. Brook reached the three-figure mark in just 55 balls and remained unbeaten on 100. He paced his innings at a strike rate of 181.81 and also hit 12 fours and three sixes. Team captain Aiden Markram also chipped in with a half-century and hit 50 runs in just 26 balls.

Chasing the target Kolkata Knight Riders didn't have a good start as they lost their first five wickets with a score of under 100 and were on the brink of a humiliating loss. However, captain Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh came to their team's rescue and added 69 runs in just 39 balls for the sixth wicket. Rana, at last, got out for 75 but Rinku remained unbeaten on 58 but was not able to take his team over the line and KKR lost the match by 23 runs.

IPL Points Table 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad rise in standings

Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad has dethroned Royal Challengers Bangalore from the seventh position and now is at four points from four matches. This was SRH's second consecutive victory and has also maintained a net run rate of -0.822. Coming to the top four teams, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants stand at number one and two with six points from four matches and also at a net run rate of +1.588 and +1.048 respectively. Gujarat Titans are in the third spot with six points from four matches and have a net run rate of +0.341 followed by Kolkata Knight Riders who also are at number four with four points from four matches and a net run rate of +0.711.

Orange Cap IPL 2023

Coming to the updated orange and purple cap standings, Shikhar Dhawan tops the leading run scorers' list with 233 runs from four matches, followed by David Warner who has 209 runs from four matches. Jos Buttler stands third in the list and has scored 204 runs in four matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad is in the fourth spot and has scored 197 runs off four matches whereas Shubman Gill stands in the fifth position with 183 runs from four matches.

Purple Cap IPL 2023

Looking at the updated purple cap standings, Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top of the list and has ten wickets from four matches, Rashi Khan stands in the second spot with nine wickets off four matches whereas Mark Wood is at the third spot with eight wickets from three matches. Alzarri Joseph has acquired the fourth spot and has seven wickets from four matches whereas Arshdeep Singh is at the fifth spot with seven wickets from four matches.