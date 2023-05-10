The IPL 2023 points table witnessed a major change on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 54 of the season. MI vs RCB was expected to be a high-scoring match at the Wankhede and it indeed ticked the department. Chasing 200, Mumbai Indians yet again managed to achieve the target without any hassle.

The MI vs RCB is a contest that is at the top of the charts when it comes to the intriguing nature. Moreover, considering how IPL 2023 has gone by another last-ball thriller was largely anticipated. However, tearing down all the assumptions, the match could not even reach the final over as Mumbai Indians blazed past RCB with 21 balls yet to spare.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell stepped up once again to take the team's total to 199. Virat Kohli had an off day on the field as he went back after just getting off the mark. In reply, Mumbai Indians were given a blistering start by Ishan Kishan. He scored at a strike rate of 200 and made the most of the field restrictions. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, had another quiet night. He could only score 7 off 8 balls. The protagonists behind Mumbai Indians' victory are Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera. SKY scored 83 off just 35 balls and Wadhera 52 off 34 balls. The duo built a 140-run stand and left RCB in complete shambles. MI won the match by 6 wickets and Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the man of the match for his exceptional innings.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians reach top 3 after beating RCB

After spending most part in the latter half of the table, the 5-time winners of the competition Mumbai Indians have entered the top 4. Gujarat Titans are still at the top. Here's the updated scenario of the IPL Points Table 2023.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Faf du Plessis creates further gap at the top

Courtesy of yet another scintillating innings, Faf du Plessis has distanced himself from others in the orange cap race. After amassing 65 runs against MI, the South African has reached to 576 runs in IPL 2023. Here's the updated picture of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Mohammad Shami leads the race

The contention for the IPL 2023 Purple Cap is getting intense. Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, and Tushar Deshpande are tied at 19 wickets. Shami leads the race on average and economy. Here's the updated IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings.

The Indian Premier League action will continue. Today, CSK will take on DC at Chepauk. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.