IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: RR Go Top Of The Table

CSK vs RR: The 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 saw Chennai Super Kings taking on Rajasthan Royals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match turned out to be a last-over thriller as the Royals were able to win the match by three runs while defending a target of 176.

After being put into bat first by Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, Rajasthan Royals registered a first innings total of 175/8 wherein Jos Buttler ended up scoring yet another half-century and players like Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer ended up playing cameos of 38 and 30 runs each.

The Chennai Super Kings bowlers also contributed to the team’s performance with Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravindra Jadeja picking up two wickets each and Moeen Ali ended with one wicket.

Coming in to chase the target CSK didn’t have a good start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early with just ten runs on the board. Ajinkya Rahane came in at three and tried to handle the Chennai innings but he soon got out for 31. With wickets falling from the other end, Devon Conway registered a half-century but he as well got dismissed for 50. With Chennai Super Kings needing 63 in the last five overs, the best in business was on the crease along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni who is also known to be one of the best finishers in the world nearly won the match for his team and hit an unbeaten 32 of 17 balls with one four and three sixes. CSK however fell short of the target and ended up scoring 172/6.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals move to the top

Sanju Samson lead Rajasthan Royals after winning their match against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by three runs moved to the first spot on the points and dethroned Lucknow Super Giants to the second spot. RR now have six points from four matches out of which they have won three and lost one. They also have a net run rate of +1.588. LSG is placed in the second spot with six points from four matches and also a net run rate of +1.048. Kolkata Knight Riders are in the third spot with four points from two matches and also a net run rate of +1.375. Gujarat Titans stand fourth in the list with four points from three matches and also a net run rate of +0.431.

IPL Points Table: Updated Orange and Purple Cap Standings

Coming to the updated orange and purple cap standings, Shikhar Dhawan tops the leading run scorers' list with 225 runs from three matches, followed by David Warner who has 209 runs from four matches. Jos Buttler stands third in the list and has scored 204 runs in four matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad is in the fourth spot and has scored 197 runs off four matches whereas Faf du Plessis stands in the fifth position with 175 runs from four matches.

Getting to the updated purple cap standings, Just like the last season Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top of the list and has ten wickets from four matches, Mark Wood stands in the second spot with nine wickets off four matches whereas Rashid Khan is at the third spot with eight wickets from three matches. Tushar Deshpande has acquired the fourth spot and has seven wickets from three matches whereas Ravichandran Ashwin is at the fifth spot with seven wickets from four matches.