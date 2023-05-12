IPL Points Table: Massive boost to Rajasthan Royals' run-rate after big win against KKR

The IPL 2023 points table witnessed a slight change after Thursday's RR vs KKR IPL 2023 match 56. Rajasthan Royals, who lost 6 of their last 7 matches returned to winning ways in the most conceited fashion. KKR had no answer to the exploits of Yashasvi Jaiswal and lost the match by 9 wickets.

After a victory over PBKS at Eden Gardens, it seemed that Kolkata Knight Riders have picked up at the right time and will take the momentum forward. However, the euphoria was short-lived as Rajasthan Royals handed a crushing defeat of 9 wickets to the home side. RR won with 41 balls to spare.

Batting first KKR could not recover from a shaky start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Venkatesh Iyer was the highest scorer for KKR. He scored 57 off 42 but the team could only amass 149 on the board. Yuzvendra Chahal, who finished with 4 overs, 4 wickets for 25 runs, became the highest wicket-taker in IPL.

Chasing 150, Rajasthan Royals got off to a blazing start as Yashasvi Jaiswal whacked 26 runs in the first over itself, bowled by KKR captain Nitish Rana. While Buttler could not trouble the scorers but Jaiswal continued his onslaught and quickly took the game away from Knight Riders. Sanju Samson partnered with Jaiswal as the two chased the target within 14 overs. Jaiswal was adjudged the man of the match for his extraordinary knock of 98 runs.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals back in top 3

Following the win, Rajasthan Royals have reentered the top 3. The team was struggling to get a win in the last few matches, however, got back to winning ways in prime fashion. Gujarat Titans are still at the top before match 57. Here's the updated scenario of the IPL Points Table.

Position Team P W L NR NRR Points 1 GT 11 8 3 0 0.951 16 2 CSK 12 7 4 1 0.493 15 3 RR 12 6 6 0 0.633 12 4 MI 11 6 5 0 -0.255 12 5 LSG 11 5 5 1 0.294 11 6 RCB 11 5 6 0 -0.345 10 7 KKR 12 5 7 0 -0.357 10 8 PBKS 11 5 6 0 -0.441 10 9 SRH 10 4 6 0 -0.472 8 10 DC 11 4 7 0 -0.605 8

The Indian Premier League action will continue. Today, Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in match 57. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.