IPL Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap standings: Defending Champions GT take top spot

The IPL 2023 Points Table witnessed a major change as Saturday's doubleheader- GT vs KKR and DC vs SRH - propelled some up-and-down movements in the league standings. Both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad got revenge from their respective opponents over the earlier loss in the tournament. Ahead of the match, the Titans were in a position to move to the top of the table, so did they succeed in their cause? The updated pointed table displays the answer.

In the GT vs KKR, the Riders were put on to bat first. KKR got off to a shaky start and after a couple of cameos, an exceptional anchor's knock from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and an explosive conclusion by Andre Russell, the team reached the score of 179. Gurbaz's blistering 81 off 39 balls was the standout element from KKR's innings.

Chasing 180, Gujarat got off to an ideal start. The impact substitute Shubman Gill propelled that the side maintains the run rate of 10. Titans however were in a spot of bother after Hardik Pandya and Gill fell within 5 deliveries. At the score of 93, Vijay Shankar and David Miller got together and steered the team to a comfortable 7-wicket win. Having scored 63 against KKR in the earlier meeting, Shankar picked up from where he left off and registered an unbeaten 51 off 24 in the reverse fixture. Josh Little was adjudged the player of the match for his extraordinary spell of 4 overs, 25 runs, and 2 wickets.

In the second match of the day, Delhi Capitals went up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first Hyderabad put up 197 runs on the board, courtesy of Abhishek Sharma's 67 off 36 and Heinrich Klaasen's 53 off 27. In reply, Delhi Capitals suffered a huge setback as skipper and mainstay David Warner went without troubling the scoreboard. However, Mitchell March and Phil Salt together launched a counter-attack to bring DC at par with the required run rate. With both players scoring freely dealing in 4s and 6s, DC was cruising towards the target. But a collapse emanated after the wicket of Salt, who fell when the score was 112/1 after 11.1 overs. Capitals could not regain the momentum in the match and in the end, lost by 9 runs. Abhishek Sharma became the man of the match for his all-round performance.

IPL Points Table 2023: Gujarat Titans go top of the table

Following the win, Gujarat Titans soared to the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table. Here are the updated standings. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL Orange Cap 2023: Shubman Gill among the top 3

After hitting 49 against KKR, Shubman Gill has emerged in the Orange Cap fray. Faf du Plessis is still in the leading position, and Virat Kohli is at number 2 as of now. Here's the updated scenario of the IPL Orange Cap.

IPL Purple Cap 2023: 4 men at 14

The battle for the Purple Cap is intense as Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Tushar Deshpande are all square at 14 wickets. What do you think, who will win the race? Here's the updated contendership.

The IPL 2023 action will continue. It's the super Sunday today and another doubleheader is in the awaits. CSK will take on PBKS in the afternoon, whereas, in the evening MI and RR will lock horns.