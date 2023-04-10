IPL: Rinku Singh's One-on-one With Yash Dayal Only 2 Days Before KKR Vs GT Game Goes Viral

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh displayed a batting masterclass in the 13th match of the IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans as he scored an unbeaten 48 off 21 balls in KKR vs GT match which included one four and six sixes out of which five came in Yash Dayal's last over.

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 29 off the last six balls and at this stage with seven wickets down and a tail-ender batting at the other end, no one would have expected them to win the match. As soon as Rinku Singh got the strike on the second ball he made his intentions clear and hit Yash Dayal over covers for a six.

The deficit was reduced to 22 off four balls and now KKR needed four sixes to win the match and exactly the same happened. Rinku Singh smashed Yash Dayal to all parts of the ground and led his team towards a historic victory.

READ: RCB Vs LSG Live Score - Check RCB Vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023

Now, a two-day-old conversation between the two players is going viral on social media where Yash Dayal is seen applauding Rinku Singh and calling him a "Big Player" for the match-winning knock he played against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rinku also replied to Dayal's comment and said thank you for the same.

KKR vs GT: Rinku Singh's old chat with Yash Dayal goes viral

Rinku Singh and Yash Dayal 😯 pic.twitter.com/z6rJhYPYM8 — VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) April 9, 2023

Yash Dayal also bowled the most expensive spell till now in IPL 2023 and the second-most in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Further speaking about the main summary of the match, after electing to bat first on a batting-friendly Ahmedabad wicket, Gujarat Titans secured a first-innings total of 204/4 in which Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan top scored with knocks of 63 and 53 respectively.

In return, when Kolkata Knight Riders came in to chase the target, they also started pretty well and were 43/2 at one point. However, Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to cope with the required run rate, it was Venkatesh Iyer who played a knock of 83 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 207.50 which included eight fours and five sixes. However, Iyer ensured that they remain in the match but soon after his dismissal the visitors lost three wickets for the score of 155 and were 155/7.