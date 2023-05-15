'Joe Root has bowled more overs than Ben Stokes in IPL 2023': Fans not happy with CSK star

Ben Stokes' absence from the Chennai Super Kings playing XI has remained a mystery. The English all-rounder was snapped up by CSK for a staggering 16.25 crore following pretty aggressive bidding in the IPL auction. He has been involved in just two matches so far and has been benched with an unfortunate injury.

A lot of eyebrows have been raised as there have been severe debates on why CSK have not opted to field the World Cup winner pretty frequently. Stokes has managed to make himself available but he has fallen drastically behind in the pecking order.

Bizarre stats reveal IPL debutant bowled more overs than CSK superstar

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming reveals they are not planning to use the player as a bowler in IPL and if a situation arises he will mostly be used as a batting cover as going into the final game of the season they won't tinker much with their lineup.

"Ben's ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he's there as that batting cover.

"But with Moeen bowling well in good conditions - we go to Delhi [next] which has been turning - we think the balance of the side has been right.

"And look, we're second on the table, so it's not our style to chop and change just because we've had a loss where things didn't go our way. We won't do that. We might tinker with it but we're very focused on getting the right team for Delhi."

Read More: GT vs SRH Today Match IPL 2023 Live Score

Netizens don't seem to have taken the decision well and have lambasted it on social media.

Joe Root has bowled more overs than Ben Stokes in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/GxGMeOMgnE — Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) May 11, 2023

Why is Rayudu playing over Ben Stokes🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3kjN1YZzTU — Niharika✨ (@Niharica_21) May 15, 2023

Much Needed Changes



Moeen Ali 🔁 Ben Stokes

Theeksana 🔁 Santner

Rayudu 🔁 Any Youngster — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) May 14, 2023

CSK protecting Ben stokes for Ashes 👍🤝 right raa pic.twitter.com/a71vRpnCx9 — V𝐒 (@VS_offll) May 10, 2023

Time to bring Ben Stokes in. Giving Stokes a few games before playoffs would prepare him to deliver big in the knockouts. Mooen Ali's inclusion for Chepauk fixtures was understandable, but now is the time to take the call & give Stokes a run. He's a player of big matches! pic.twitter.com/LybHAa7cgC — Vishwanath Hariharan (@vishuspeaksfact) May 14, 2023

Stokes is expected to return to England as the Test captain had already displayed her intent to return for the one-off Test against Ireland scheduled to take place on June 1.