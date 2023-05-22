IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq's sarcastic post after Virat Kohli and RCB's exit goes viral

The IPL 2023 turned out to be yet another season when Royal Challengers Bangalore's title-winning dreams remained elusive. Following the loss against Gujarat Titans in match 70, the team's campaign ended without a playoff berth. While the fans of the franchise and many general enthusiasts are seemingly upset over not getting to see Virat Kohli with the coveted trophy, Kohli's apparent adversary from LSG team, Naveen ul-Haq dwells in sarcasm after RCB crashed out.

Naveen ul-Haq and Virat Kohli were at the loggerheads during match 43 of the IPL, and since then the former has been continuously active on social media hinting at taking jibes at Kohli. Ul Haq also had an engaging moment with the crowd the other day at the Eden Gardens, when the spectators were chanting "Kohli, Kohli". Subsequently, as RCB lost the must-win match on Sunday, the Afghan bowler took to social media again to post a cryptic story, which fans believe is targeted at Virat Kohli.

Naveen-ul-Haq's sarcastic post after Virat Kohli and RCB's exit goes viral

Naveen ul-Haq, who is already making rumblings on social media among the Virat Kohli fans, gave them a reason to suspect that his latest sarcastic Instagram story is aimed at their cricketing idol. Ul Haq posted the story immediately after RCB lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets. The LSG bowler also tagged his Aghansistan teammate Afsar Zazai and physio of the Afghanistan national cricket team Prasanth Panchada in the story. Here's a glimpse of the cryptic post.

Naveen Ul Haq's Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/J53mHrfQ4o — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

Though, whether the post is directed at Virat Kohli or not is anybody's guess, the feud was certainly prevalent and did not end after the infamous commotion that broke out after RCB vs LSG game that took place earlier in the month on May 1. While no such incoming on social media was seen from Kohli's side, Naveen ul-Haq on the other hand was consistent. However, with the conclusion of the league stage and the extermination of all the possibilities of a potential RCB vs LSG playoff clash, the post by Naveen ul-Haq could be the last discernible chapter of this conflict. LSG will play Mumbai Indians in the first eliminator on May 24. As for RCB, the long wait prolongs.