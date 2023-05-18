The Punjab Kings were unable to beat the Delhi Capitals in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and ended up being on the losing side. Kings while chasing against Delhi Capitals were only able to make 198 runs and fell short of the target by 15 runs. Liam Livingstone played a knock of 94 runs which included five fours and nine sixes but still was not enough to take his team over the line.

However, Liam Livingstone is known for hitting big sixes, he produced yet another example of his power-hitting skills when in the 17th over he hit Khaleel Ahmed for a four off a no-ball. The next ball was going to be free hit and Livingstone had the chance to swing it hard on the next ball.

Liam Livingstone rarely misses up on opportunities but this time Khaleel Ahmed bowled it in the slot and the ball went straight down the ground and almost went out of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. 'Onto the roof and beyond,' said Harsha Bhogle after Livingstone's six.

Liam Livingstone showing power-hitting skills; Watch

Other than this Atharva Taide also played a knock of 55 runs off 42 balls and also added 74 runs for the third wicket along with Liam Livingstone. Before Punjab Kings had lost their captain Shikhar Dhawan and was dismissed for a duck off Ishant Sharma.

Speaking about the match in detail, batting first in the match, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 213/2 in which batsman Rilee Russouw hit 82* runs off 37 balls and his innings included six fours and six sixes. Other than Russouw, Prithvi Shaw also made a grand comeback to the team and hit 54 runs in 34 balls and his innings also consisted of seven fours and one six. He also added 94 runs along with skipper David Warner and laid a solid foundation for a big score.

PBKS tried their best to chase the target but at last, lost the match by 15 runs and almost ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2023.

The Delhi Capitals will now meet Chennai Super Kings in their next match and would like to dent their chances to qualify for the playoffs stage of the tournament.