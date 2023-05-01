In the ever-continuous IPL 2023 action, today the much-anticipated encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will come about. The match will take place at the Ekana Sports City and it is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start. Ahead of the match know the head-to-head record and the ultimate prediction regarding who will win the IPL match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a 21-run loss against KKR in match 36 of IPL 2023. Bangalore, however, would still be buoyed by the success they have rendered in this edition and would likely bring the momentum forward today. LSG, on the other hand, will be finding ways to better the impeccable performance against PBKS, where they scored the second-highest total in the history of the IPL. So, with odds hanging in balance, an intriguing encounter between the south and the North is set to propel an action-packed thriller.

Also visit: RCB Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Y Thakur, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Impact players

Royal Challengers Bangalore: M Bracewell, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, V Vijaykumar, S Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants: D Sams, P Mankad, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

RCB win the toss and elect to bat first.

LSG vs RCB today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Since the league is at a crucial stage, no team would likely accept anything other than 2 points. Thus, it is going to be a thrilling encounter. However, with Virat Kohli being the factor, RCB has the edge and may get the win over LSG today.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 match: Best team for Dream 11 today match

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 match: Pitch report today match

The surface here will help the spinners and the bounce will be uneven which means batting might be challenging as the ball gets older. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants have crossed paths thrice. RCB Won on two occasions, whereas Lucknow got the better of Bangalore once. It is 2-1, when it comes to the head-to-head.