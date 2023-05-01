Quick links:
In the ever-continuous IPL 2023 action, today the much-anticipated encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will come about. The match will take place at the Ekana Sports City and it is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start. Ahead of the match know the head-to-head record and the ultimate prediction regarding who will win the IPL match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a 21-run loss against KKR in match 36 of IPL 2023. Bangalore, however, would still be buoyed by the success they have rendered in this edition and would likely bring the momentum forward today. LSG, on the other hand, will be finding ways to better the impeccable performance against PBKS, where they scored the second-highest total in the history of the IPL. So, with odds hanging in balance, an intriguing encounter between the south and the North is set to propel an action-packed thriller.
RCB win the toss and elect to bat first.
Since the league is at a crucial stage, no team would likely accept anything other than 2 points. Thus, it is going to be a thrilling encounter. However, with Virat Kohli being the factor, RCB has the edge and may get the win over LSG today.
The surface here will help the spinners and the bounce will be uneven which means batting might be challenging as the ball gets older. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants have crossed paths thrice. RCB Won on two occasions, whereas Lucknow got the better of Bangalore once. It is 2-1, when it comes to the head-to-head.
