RCB vs LSG: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants' Gautam Gambhir have been involved in a heated showdown following Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory over Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2023. The incident started during the post-match ritual where both sets of players shake hands with each other. Naveen-ul-Haq exchanged some words with Virat and RCB skipper appeared to reply towards him

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir engaged in a heated conversation

Kyle Mayers too joined the conversation but Gautam Gambhir talked him out of the confrontation. But the Lucknow Super Giants mentor went on to have a war of words with his former India teammate and both of them had to be separated by their colleagues. This is not the first time Virat and Gambhir exchanged words as a number of times these types of incidents have happened.

LSG vs RCB: As it Happened

Royal Challengers Bangalore were taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their second clash of the season. Unfortunately for LSG, KL Rahul severely injured himself and had to be carried out off the field. On a slow Ekana Cricket Stadium surface, the Lucknow Super Giants spinners operated well and restricted the heavyweight batsmen of Royal Challengers Bangalore severely. Bangalore's hopes were highly pinned on their trio of Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell, but apart from skipper Du Plessis, the other two couldn't perform with the bat. The RCB skipper could only score 44 off 40 deliveries. In their quota of 20 overs, RCB could only score 126 odd runs.

The target looked like an easy one for the home team, the Lucknow Super Giants, but their batting turned out to be horrendous, especially when the target was so low for them to achieve. Lucknow never looked like chasing the target and were already missing on the services of their skipper KL Rahul. Within no time, LSG were reduced to 65/6 at the end of 10.4 overs. Lucknow tried to chase down the target, but the trio of Hazlewood, Hasaranga, and Karn Sharma strangled the LSG batters. KL Rahul did come out to bat at number 11, but considering the extent of his injury, he could not contribute and the home team lost by 18 runs.