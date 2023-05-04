MI comes to the rescue for Rohit Sharma; Gives epic response to PBKS' social media handle

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings squared off in a high-scoring encounter. PBKS were buoyed after putting 214 on board and left MI in a state of bother after removing Rohit Sharma at the score of not. Following Sharma's dismissal, MI's social media team came up with a witty dig targetting Rohit and MI. The contemporary Twitter handle however posted a befitting reply.

Over the years the game of cricket has evolved so much that now the battles are not only limited to the playing field but have taken shape on many other battlegrounds. One of the turfs on which every happening makes rounds is social media. As the social media presence of all the franchises has gained traction, the mini battles between the ones who know how to use the hashtags properly have become prevalent. On Wednesday, as Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings were embroiled in a thrilling encounter, the Twitter handles of both outfits also gave the fans something to talk about.

MI gives epic response to PBKS' social media handle

As the captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma went without scoring, the Punjab Kings saw this as an opportunity to take a swipe at their opponents for the day. However, the handlers at the opposite end were equal to it and responded with a dig of their own. Here's what transpired on the micro-blogging platform.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023: Which team won the on-field battle?

After some cheerful scenes at the toss between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, the latter's team was put into bat first. Punjab Kings lost Prabhsimran Singh in the second over but Dhawan and Matt Short brought in the fluency. Both players scored at the rate of 9 in the powerplay and the foundation for a good score was laid. As the two held out, the fiery batters Liam Livingston and Jitesh Sharma got to the crease. The duo built a solid partnership and whacked 6s at will. Livingstone's 82 off 42 and Sharma's 49 off 27 made sure that Punjab reaches a formidable total of 214.

Mumbai Indians, who chased down 212 in their last match against RR, had a similar start as Rohit Sharma went without troubling the scorers. Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green struggled to get the timing right during the powerplay yet gathered 54 before Green got out on the final delivery of the period. Soon, Kishan got into the right stride and he got the support from Suryakumar Yadav, who suddenly picked up form. Kishan and Yadav amassed over 100 runs together and took MI to the brink of another win. As the target approached both SKY and Ishan got out, however, Tim David and Tilak Verma did not panic and yet again finished things off in style. Mumbai Indians registered a 6-wicket win and Ishan Kishan became the player of the match for his 75 off 41.