Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will be battling out each other in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 and will be looking to seal their spot in the tournament's final. The Hardik Pandya-led Titans faced a crushing defeat against CSK by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 and now will be looking to win against Mumbai. Rohit Sharma and Co. on the other hand eliminated the Lucknow Super Giants from the tournament in the last match and thrashed them by 81 runs in the Eliminator.

The Gujarat Titans under the leadership of Hardik Pandya topped the points table of the Indian Premier League 2023 and was the most consistent team in the tournament. Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Rashid Khan have constantly been contributing to the team's overall performance, and the team till now has never looked dependent on any individual player.

The Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians after a poor start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign and being defeated badly in the first two matches, MI gained a winning momentum and has continued the same till now in the tournament. The team had been going through a transition phase with no star players other than Rohit and SKY aka Suryakumar Yadav present, But now some of the young players have come out and have impressed with their performance such as Akash Madhwal and Tilak Varma.

MI vs GT IPL Qualifier 2: Toss update

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Confirmed Playing XI

READ: MI vs GT IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharshan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Josh Little, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, R Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Akash Madhwal, Noor Ahmad

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is helpful for the batsmen and the average first-innings score at the ground is 165. Chasing at the ground will be a good decision and the team will have a higher possibility of winning the match.

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

The Mumbai Indians have had an edge over the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League but eyeing the squad and current form of both the teams, GT are favourites to secure a win over MI in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Head to Head

The head-to-head record of the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans stands in MI's favour and they have been able to win two out of three matches they have played against the Titans.