MI Vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar Gets His Mumbai Indians Debut Cap From Rohit Sharma | WATCH

MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Arjun received his maiden IPL cap from Rohit Sharma ahead of Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. A video of Rohit presenting the cap to Arjun has been shared on Twitter by IPL's official handle. The video shows Rohit giving the Mumbai Indians cap to the 23-year-old in a ceremony held before the match.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
🎥 A special occasion 👏 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023
That moment when Arjun Tendulkar received his @mipaltan cap from @ImRo45 👍 👍
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CcXVDhfzmi#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/cmH6jMJRxg
Arjun has been in the Mumbai Indians squad since IPL 2022 but he did not receive the chance to play earlier. Apart from Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen of South Africa also received his maiden IPL cap on Sunday. Duan, who is the twin brother of Marco Jansen, was presented the cap by Suryakumar Yadav. With this, Duan and Marco have become the first twin pair to feature in the IPL. Duan was bought by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 auction for a sum of Rs. 20 lahks.
Moment hai bhai. Moment hai. 💙#OneFamily #ESADay #MIvKKR #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @ril_foundation @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/bGTTbwwUcF— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar have also become the first father and son duo to play in the Indian Premier League. Interestingly, just like Arjun, Sachin Tendulkar too played for Mumbai Indians.
ℍ𝕀𝕊𝕋𝕆ℝ𝕐!! 🤩— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2023
𝐒𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐫 and 𝐀𝐫𝐣𝐮𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐫 are the first father-son pair to play in IPL. 🫶#OneFamily #ESADay #MIvKKR #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @ril_foundation @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/AnL3L7Q0K7
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.
Substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya.
