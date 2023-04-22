MI Vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan To Play Against Mumbai Indians? Punjab Kings Coach Drops Update

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan, who has been a prolific run-getter till now for PBKS, has been out of action since the team's last two matches. The player though is expected to return soon, but will he be a part of the Punjab Kings' squad in today's game against Mumbai Indians? The team's fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves provides a major update on Dhawan's availability in today's game.

Having amassed 233 runs in 4 matches and on course to take a huge lead in the Orange Cap race, Shikhar Dhawan, unfortunately, was struck with a shoulder injury during the game against Gujarat Titans on April 13. Dhawan has been out ever since recuperating from the injury. He has in the process missed two matches for PBKS, one against LSG and the other against RCB. In his absence, Sam Curran put on the captaincy cap. However, is the same arrangement set to continue today?

Will Shikhar Dhawan play PBKS vs MI IPL game? Punjab Kings coach drops update

PBKS fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves, who addressed the media after the PBKS vs RCB game stated that Dhawan would still take 2-3 more days to recover. "It should take around 2-3 days more," Gonsalves said. While this statement was given on April 20, and the match is on April 23, thus Dhawan may or may not be a part of the game against Mumbai Indians. However, with the emergence of the impact player rule, there might be a certain probability that he could bat for his team. But as of yet, nothing concrete can be stated and the toss at 7 PM would most likely provide the final status of Shikhar Dhawan.

PBKS sees mixed set of results

After 6 matches PBKS has seen a mixed set of results. After winning the first two games of their campaign against KKR and RR, the team incurred a couple of losses. However, the team came back to winning ways after defeating LSG by 2 wickets but followed it up with a defeat against RCB. So, far the team has won 3 and lost three and is currently sitting in the 7th place in the IPL 2023 Points Table.