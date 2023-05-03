MI Vs PBKS Today IPL Match Prediction: Dream11, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Toss Update

After thrashing Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in match 42 of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will be up against Punjab Kings in their next match and would like to avenge their previous match defeat. Kings are also coming off by defeating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their previous match and are also high on confidence.

Mumbai Indians have been very inconsistent in their campaign for the Indian Premier League 2023 and are placed in the seventh spot with eight points and four wins and four losses out of eight matches. MI would be aiming to win yet another match against Punjab Kings and also strengthen their place in the points table.

Punjab Kings on the other hand will be high on confidence after the win against Chennai Super Kings and also will be hoping to carry out the same momentum against Mumbai Indins. PBKS although will also have an upper hand in the match after they defeated MI in the previous fixture of the IPL 2023. Arshdeep Singh was the hero of the Kings' bowling and ended the match with a four-wicket haul.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 match: Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Sikander Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 match: Probable Impact Players

Punjab Kings: Rishi Dhawan, M Short, Prabhsimran Singh, M Rathee, S Singh

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vinod, Sandeep Warrier

MI vs PBKS today IPL match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

READ: CSK vs LSG IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians both are coming off winning their previous matches against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively and also will look forward to continuing the momentum. Looking at the head-to-head record and current form, MI are favorites to win the match.

READ: PBKS vs MI today match IPL live score

MI vs PBKS: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan(wk)

Batters: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Sikander Raza, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David

All-rounders: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

MI vs PBKS IPL Pitch report

The pitch at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has been great for batting in the Indian Premier League 2023 as till now the team batting first has scored more than 190 twice. The pitch is expected to remain the same in the MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 and the clash can turn out to be yet another high-scoring affair.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

If we talk about the head-to-head record of both the teams. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have been able to win 15 matches a piece out of 30 games and have leveled record. However, PBKS will have a slight edge in the match as they were able to win the last match played between both teams in IPL 2023.