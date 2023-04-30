MI Vs RR: BCCI Celebrates 1000th IPL Game; Felicitates Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a globally renowned cricketing event and is celebrated as one of the most prestigious franchise cricket tournaments in the world. Its popularity has only increased over the years, and it continues to break records in viewership, media rights, and revenue.

The IPL 2023 season is the 16th edition of the tournament, and it has already created a buzz amongst cricket enthusiasts worldwide. On Sunday, April 30, 2023, the 1000th match of the IPL was played between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

To celebrate this milestone, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials presented mementos to the two captains, Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson, in recognition of their contributions to the game. The BCCI officials also took the opportunity to honour two of the most revered personalities in cricket history, Mumbai Indians' mentor Sachin Tendulkar and Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara.

BCCI marks IPL's 1000th game

The gesture of honouring these legendary players adds to the richness of the IPL's history, which has seen the likes of Tendulkar, Sangakkara, and many other legendary cricketers grace the tournament with their presence. The BCCI's initiative highlights the importance of the game and the contribution of players toward making the IPL a global phenomenon.

The IPL has come a long way since its inception in 2008, and it has paved the way for franchise cricket around the world. It continues to provide a platform for players to showcase their skills and has become an integral part of the cricket calendar for players, fans, and stakeholders alike. As the IPL continues to grow, the 1000th match will be remembered as a landmark moment in the tournament's illustrious history.

