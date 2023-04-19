Last Updated:

'Beginning Of Great Things To Come': Arjun Tendulkar Gets Big Praise After Heroics Vs SRH

The cricket world reacted as Arjun Tendulkar defended the MI total in the last over of the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match. Take a look at the few of the many posts.

Prateek Arya
MI vs SRH: Cricket world reacts as Arjun Tendulkar announces his arrival with yorkers

Arjun Tendulkar is the name that is on a roll lately. Following his debut against KKR, the youngster featured once again in the playing XI for Mumbai Indians in the MI vs SRH match. This time Tendulkar went a notch up with his presence as he was entrusted to bowl the final over of the game.

Playing only his second game in arguably the most professional cricket league out there, Arjun Tendulkar held his nerves and showed temperament while bowling the 20th over the game. SRH needed 20 off the last over to win and though number 9, 10, and later number 11 were on the crease, the batsmen were ready to throw caution at the wind. However, Tendulkar nailed his spots and did the job for his captain Rohit Sharma. Tendulkar only conceded 5 in the last over and also picked his first IPL scalp. 

Cricket world reacts as Arjun Tendulkar announces his arrival with Yorkers

Following his contribution to the win, the cricket world erupted with praise for Arjun Tendulkar. From Mohammad Kaif to Harsha Bhogle, various reactions appeared. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Ahead of the match, on April 16 when Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut,the cricket world came forward to congratulate him. Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly and even his father the great Sachin Tendulkar dedicated a post to Arjun Tendulkar. Here are their posts.

With Arjun Tendulkar making an impressive dubut in IPL 2023, what do you think will he be able to live up to the legacy of Sachin Tendulkar.

