Arjun Tendulkar is the name that is on a roll lately. Following his debut against KKR, the youngster featured once again in the playing XI for Mumbai Indians in the MI vs SRH match. This time Tendulkar went a notch up with his presence as he was entrusted to bowl the final over of the game.

Playing only his second game in arguably the most professional cricket league out there, Arjun Tendulkar held his nerves and showed temperament while bowling the 20th over the game. SRH needed 20 off the last over to win and though number 9, 10, and later number 11 were on the crease, the batsmen were ready to throw caution at the wind. However, Tendulkar nailed his spots and did the job for his captain Rohit Sharma. Tendulkar only conceded 5 in the last over and also picked his first IPL scalp.

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. pic.twitter.com/1jAa2kBm0Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

Cricket world reacts as Arjun Tendulkar announces his arrival with Yorkers

Following his contribution to the win, the cricket world erupted with praise for Arjun Tendulkar. From Mohammad Kaif to Harsha Bhogle, various reactions appeared. Here are a few of the many reactions.

A young Arjun Tendulkar needs exactly this..to be groomed by captains like Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 18, 2023

I have seen @sachin_rt for so many years now but the look on his face after Arjun bowled the last over was so different and so beautiful. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 18, 2023

That was a superb last over from Arjun Tendulkar. Only his second game but his execution was superb. Good on him. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 18, 2023

So happy to see Arjun doing well . @sachin_rt paaji must be a proud father. Arjun’s hard work paying off and my blessings that this is only the beginning of great things to come. Well done Arjun! #SRHvsMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2023

Nice to see the Calm approach from young Tendulkar 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2023

Extraordinary last over by Arjun Tendulkar 👏👏 #MIvSRH #IPL2023 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 18, 2023

Heartbreak for the @SunRisers! What an all-round show it was from Green! 👏🏾 A delight to see @TilakV9 striking the ball! Commendable from @timdavid8 on the field and a great job by young Arjun to hold his nerve in the last over!! 👏🏾 #SRHvMI — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 18, 2023

Ahead of the match, on April 16 when Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut,the cricket world came forward to congratulate him. Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly and even his father the great Sachin Tendulkar dedicated a post to Arjun Tendulkar. Here are their posts.

So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best @sachin_rt — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 16, 2023

You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best! 👍💙 (2/2) — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

