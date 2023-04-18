MI Vs SRH: Rohit Sharma Achieves Humungous IPL Feat, Chasing Virat Kohli's All-time Record

Rohit Sharma became only the fourth player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score 6000 runs in the tournament. Rohit achieved the feat during the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (MI vs SRH) clash taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma is one of the stalwarts of Indian cricket and his place is rightly on the most runs in IPL history list.

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in the list

Rohit now has 6014 runs in 232 Indian Premier League matches at an average of 30.22 and also at a strike rate of 130.03. Only Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and David Warner are ahead of Rohit on the list. Virat has scored 6844 runs in 220 innings at an average of 36.59. On the other hand, Dhawan has 6477 runs at an average of 35.98 meanwhile Warner has hit 6109 runs at an impressive average of 42.13.

MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians get off to a good start

Coming to the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and elected to bowl first. Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave them an explosive start and the team scored 42/1 in the first five overs before Rohit got dismissed for 28. MI has reached 95/3 after 11 overs.