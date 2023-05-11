'They have found that person. He can be a proper replacement for Dwayne Bravo': Sreesanth

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have been flying high in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side has 15 points in their tally from 12 games and is on the verge of qualifying for the IPL playoffs. The bowling unit has played a pivotal role in their resurgence and former Indian pacer S Sreesanth analysed the performance of the CSK bowlers.

Matheesha Pathirana has emerged as the x-factor for CSK in the ongoing IPL as Dhoni has used him with perfection this season. His action is pretty similar to former Sri Lankan international Lasith Malinga and the franchise would hope that he replicates what Malinga did for Mumbai Indians over the years.

S Sreesanth heaps praises on Matheesha Pathirana

In an interaction with Star Sports Sreesanth revealed he hopes Pathirana can be a perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo who played his last IPL last season.

"They have found that person. If he can bat also, he can be a proper replacement for Bravo. But the wicket-taking ability that Pathirana has got is amazing. Not just the yorkers but he has got a beautiful slower ball. It's difficult for the batter to read him. Dhoni also pointed out that bowlers with difficult action are always difficult to pick.

"Not just one-off performance, he has been consistent. Even when Pathirana was not playing, he was getting support from CSK. Dhoni used to go to the players and tell them to be ready even if they are not playing.", Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth also lauded Dhoni's contribution to shaping the career of a newcomer like Pathirana.

"That's why we need a captain like Dhoni. He will make you understand that's important to switch off. Rahul bhai also stresses on switching on and switching off. There are patches where you get wickets and there are times when you don't get wickets. Look at Dhoni bhai, he is always there as a captain. He is more of an elder brother kind of a person to most of the youngsters. That's very important. Pathirana has got that support."

CSK will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL clash on 14th May.