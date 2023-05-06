IPL: Pathirana's 'Malinga-like' Yorker To Dismiss Wadhera In CSK Vs MI Goes Viral; Watch

Sri Lankan youngster Matheesha Pathirana yet again made headlines for his on-field show for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Playing against Mumbai Indians in Match 49 of IPL 2023, Pathirana emerged as the finest-performing bowler for the four-time champs with figures of 3/15. The biggest highlight of his spell was a toe-crushing yorker to dismiss MI’s half-centurion Nehal Wadhera for 64 off 51.

Bowling the third ball of the 18th over, Matheesha Pathirana bowled a yorker toward the leg stumps and dismantled the batsman’s wicket. Nehal Wadhera found himself in shock with the accuracy of the delivery as he perished after registering his first half-century in the IPL. MS Dhoni-led CSK won the IPL 2023 Match 49 by six wickets, chasing down 140 runs in just 17.4 overs.

Watch: Pathirana's fiery yorker sends back Nehal Wadhera for 64

Cricket fans react to Matheesha Pathirana's heroics

Dhoni scouting Pathirana has to go down as the greatest scouting in IPL history. What a raw talent. pic.twitter.com/EIOYks94wD — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 6, 2023

Right from the first match, Dhoni is constantly backing Pathirana.. I have been following him closely for decades, never saw him this excited for a bowler. Pathirana is here to rule. Streets ain't ready! pic.twitter.com/hsbq7KDvjY — 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑨 (@Vidyadhar_R) May 6, 2023

Seeing that split screen now live Malinga/Pathirana - pathirana release point is further low and comes more in a wider angle than Malinga and also pathirana releases the ball slightly late than Malinga. pathirana’s yorkers in near future will be more lethal than the great Malinga pic.twitter.com/thY8Eoc22B — Prasanna (@prasannalara) May 6, 2023

CSK climb to second in IPL 2023 points table

Chennai Super Kings owed a big part of the victory to Pathirana as he conceded only 15 runs during his spell. The 20-year-old gave away just five runs while bowling the 13th over to start his magic. In the 15th over, he leaked a few more, as the Mumbai Indians batting squad gathered seven runs off it.

He dismissed Wadhera in the 18th over and conceded only two runs. While bowling the final over of the innings, the Sri Lankan prodigy dismissed Arshad Khan to begin the over, shattering the stumps of Tristan Stubbs. Interestingly, he did not concede a single boundary during his show at CSK’s den.

While this was his seventh appearance for CSK this year, he is now the third-highest wicket-taker for the team, with ten wickets. CSK’s star all-rounder Deepak Chahar also returned to form with 2/18 in three overs, while Tushar Deshpande also contributed with two essential wickets.