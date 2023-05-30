Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL title as they got the better of Gujarat Titans in an out-and-out exciting IPL final. Batting First Gujarat posted a massive 214 runs courtesy of a Sai Sudharsan display. But CSK held their nerve as Ravindra Jadeja pulled off a brilliant win in the last ball.

The final went down to the wire as CSK needed 10 in the last two balls. MS Dhoni failed to produce any magic as the 41-year-old went out for a duck. But it was Ravindra Jadeja who stood tall and delivered a hammer blow on Gujarat's ambitions. He first sent Mohit for a six over the long on and then hit a four towards the leg side to script history as CSK equalled Mumbai Indians' tally of having five IPL titles.

CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni gets emotional after winning IPL 2023

Dhoni who usually is calm and composed on the pitch couldn't hold back his emotions and lifted Jadeja as other members of CSK also joined in. This could be Dhoni's last stint in yellow colours and it remains to be seen how things shaped up for the former Indians skipper.

IPL 2023 Final: GT vs CSK

Earlier, Gujarat Titans smashed a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Sai Sudharsan played a sensational knock of 96 off 47 balls to help his side post the huge total on the board. Wriddhiman Saha also scored a half-century. However, the match was interrupted by rain just after the start of the second innings. CSK were then given a target of 171 runs in 15 overs. They chased it down to win their fifth title.