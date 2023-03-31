'You Are New For CSK So Please..': MS Dhoni's Message To Ben Stokes Ahead Of CSK Vs GT

CSK vs GT: After a horrible outing last season, Chennai Super Kings would look to come back in their dominating avatar this time. The team has added new faces to the squad via, the last auction, and among them, Ben Stokes is the marquee name. The fans of the franchise and fans overall are eager to see how MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes will perform together, and it seems the captain has given his first order to his new teammate.

With players reconvening with the franchise and pictures of practice sessions coming in, on Thursday, the team got together for an event titled 'An Evening with Chennai Super Kings'. During the get-together, Dhoni welcomed the newcomers like Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ajay Mindal, Nishant Sindhu, and 16.25 crore signing Ben Stokes. The new players were presented with their yellow jerseys. However, the biggest highlight of the event was when the former Indian captain took the name of Stokes and called him on stage, along with the new players. "I would like to welcome all the new players. Ben, I know you are not new, but you are new for CSK so please, I request you to come on stage," he said.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 opener

IPL 2023 is set to begin today, with GT and CSK going up against each other for only the third time. In the previous 2 meetings, Gujarat Titans got the better of Chennai Super Kings quite comprehensively. However, with the new season onboard and some of the fresh signings in place, let's see whether this encounter sees a different result.

While CSK always remain among the favorites to clinch the title, the most successful franchise of the tournament Mumbai Indians are coming in with the addition of Jofra Archer on their side. However, will he be able to fill the void of Jasprit Bumrah, the cricketing fraternity will be eager to find out. Moreover, a new season brings new hope for the teams that are yet to win the title once. Therefore, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings will be wanting to end the long wait this year. Lucknow Super Giants will also present their contention for the title. Thus, with so much to look forward to, let's see how this season of the Indian Premier League will pan out.