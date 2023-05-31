IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Consoles Heartbroken Former CSK Player Mohit Sharma- WATCH

Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma didn't have an IPL final to remember after his last two balls against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final. After a brilliant first four deliveries, Mohit was smashed for a six which was followed by a four by Ravindra Jadeja as CSK lifted the IPL 2023 title. It was one of the most memorable victories in the history of the Indian Premier League as CSK beat GT to clinch their fifth title of the IPL.

While Mohit Sharma had a tremendous comeback to the Indian Premier League as he picked up 27 wickets from 14 games but the final two deliveries changed the whole destiny of the match. Mohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have an old association as he was the first captain under whom he played his first IPL match and also for the Indian cricket team.

While after Ravindra Jadeja's historic all the teammates ran towards him and started to celebrate, it was a disappointed Mohit Sharma who stood alone at one end and was wiping off his sweat with his red towel. GT captain Hardik Pandya witnessed this and ran toward him to give him a consolation hug.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan gets bashed by netizens for his advantage comment after CSK vs GT IPL final

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni also showed true sportsmanship and knew that Mohit Sharma must have been disappointed after the last over finish. Dhoni while shaking hands with Mohit Shama, gave a pat on his head and consoled him.

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni console Mohit Sharma; Watch

READ: 'Is at such a high level': Josh Hazelwood's massive praise for India star before WTC final

The Indian Premier League 2023 final will also be remembered due to the rain as it was the reason the all-important match was shifted to a reserve day and was also extended for three days.

With the title win Chennai Super Kings also became the joint most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League along with Mumbai Indians. The team has now also proved that's why they are known to be the undisputed 'kings' of the IPL after the win against Gujarat Titans.