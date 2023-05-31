IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan's 'advantage CSK' Post Gets A Massive Backlash, Fans Call Out Tweet

The IPL f2023 final between CSK vs GT will be remembered for a long time for many reasons. The rain pushed the scheduled IPL final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium to the reserve day and the rain had its say again for a brief period after the 1st innings which pushed the game to 30th May due to which for the first time in cricketing history a T20 match was extended to close to three days.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that rain proved to be a advantage for Chennai Super Kings as he tweeted that tournament's top 3 boalers were cut short of their 1 over from their dedicated 4 overs bowling quota.

"In a rain curtailed shortened final Yesterday CSK started batting with Shami. Rashid and Mohit losing one over each from their regular quota of 4 overs. That means league’s top 3 wicket takers were deprived of 18 balls and no wickets. That’s certainly played as an advantage to CSK", Irfan Pathan said in a Tweet.

While the rain pushed the Indian Premier League 2023 final scheduled on May 28, 2023, to May 29, it also interrupted the match during the CSK's chase and they were then set up a revised total of 171 runs in 15 overs as before they were chasing down a target of 215 runs given by the Gujarat Titans batsman.

Netizens bash Irfan Pathan for his 'Advantage CSK' tweet

Irfan Pathan's comments did'nt go well with CSK fans as they slammed former Indian cricketer on the social networking site. Here's how they reacted.

Can't believe you are a cricket expert. U think 171 in 15 overs at 11.40 Rpo was easy and that too against the best bowling line up?? 9 out of 10 times bowling team can easily win in this situation and that one time was yesterday for CSK. Jadeja rayudu conway r experienced… — vikas pandey (@vikaspandey6) May 30, 2023

Rashid khan 3over - 44

Shami -3over -30

Mohit sharma 3over - 36

+ joshua little would have bowled 1 more over. .



The rate in which csk were going match would have been finished by 19th over . . — THALA Junior (@THALAJuni0r) May 30, 2023

We bashed every single one and managed to score 171 in 15 overs, how on earth people think we wouldn't chase 214 on that flat track — cric fan (@stanmsd07) May 30, 2023

Returning to the match, Gujarat Titans set up a massive total of 214/4 in which Sai Sudharsan was the star of their batting line and played a knock of 96 runs in just 47 balls. His innings included eight fours and six sixes whereas other batsmen like Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill chipped in with innings of 54 and 39 runs respectively. Hardik Pandya gave the finishing touch to the GT innings.

Chasing the target, the CSK opener started off well by hitting a four to Mohammed Shami off the third ball of the innings though the match got interrupted due to rain once again. When the match started again, Chennai were handed over a target to chase down 171 runs in 15 overs as per the DLS method, and their openers Gaikwad and Devon Conway started off from where they left. While the openers added close to 70 runs inside the first seven overs, batsmen like Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu also contributed with their cameo innings. However, as they lost Rayudu and MS Dhoni on two consecutive balls, the men in yellow had been under pressure as they needed to make 21 off the last two overs in front of a quality Titans bowling attack. While the equation would have been chased in any other match but in front of a packed stadium and in a high-pressure final match it was never easy. Though Ravindra Jadeja had different plans and he hit Mohit Sharma for a six and a boundary off the last two balls and took his team to a memorable win.