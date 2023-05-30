IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Reveals Why He Will Never Win Fair Award With One Player In CSK Team

MS Dhoni scripted another history as he led Chennai Super Kings to its fifth IPL title at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Riding on Devon Conway and Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliance, CSK defied Gujarat Titans in a rain-marred IPL final. This summit clash also proved to be the last match of Ambati Rayudu, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Rayudu had been with CSK since 2018 and is a part of Chennai’s three trophy-saddled campaigns. He also added three more IPL titles with Mumbai Indians and has now finished his decorated career with six IPL titles to his name.

MS Dhoni revealed why he will never win the fair play award with Ambati Rayudu

Ahead of the IPL final, the former Indian cricketer had intimated he would be taking retirement from the T20 extravaganza. After lifting the title with CSK, the 37-year-old took to social media to make people aware of his decision that he would ride into the sunset. Rayudu played a lot of cricket with Dhoni both in IPL and on the international stage. The two together plied their trade for India A while the former Indian skipper also captained Rayudu for the Southern giants.

During the presentation ceremony, Dhoni had a sarcastic take on Rayudu's journey. He revealed his team would never win the IPL Fairplay trophy as he has the habit of jumping into celebration.

"A special thing about Rayudu is, with him on the team I will never win the fair play award. He jumps in celebration or something like that pretty early. He always wants to contribute. We played India A together. We are a part of the team together.

He is someone who plays the spin and pace well. I thought he will do something special tonight and didn't he? He is also like me, who doesn't use the phone a too lot. I hope he will enjoy the next phase of this life."