IPL 2023: The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2023. Mumbai will be willing to win the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match and also give themselves a chance to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. Also, the team will be keeping a look at the Royal Challengers Bangalore who will be playing their match against Gujarat Titans just after their match against Sunrisers.

Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign as they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in their first two matches of the season and also had a bitter and sour season as they were never able to carry forward a good winning momentum.

READ MORE: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 1 Run To Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs

How can Mumbai Indians qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs?

The Mumbai Indians are currently placed in sixth place on the IPL 2023 Points Table and are on 14 points from 13 matches.

The team has a net run rate of the team is -0.128 and will have to defeat the Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI will have to beat SRH by a margin of (X+80) runs, where X = the win margin for RCB against GT.

If Mumbai Indians win against Sunrisers Hyderabad then they will finish at 16 points and will pretty much rely on the Gujarat Titans to beat RCB with a high margin of over 79 runs which will bring their net run rate down to Mumbai's net run rate and they will move ahead of Bangalore.

If both teams are unable to win their matches it will be Mumbai Indians who will automatically get knocked out of the tournament on the basis of poor net run rate.

READ: MI vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Coming back to the preview of the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match, the Mumbai Indians will be playing at the Wankhede Stadium due to which they will certainly have an home advantage against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The batting which was not performing for the team has come back to form but the bowling lineup will still be an area of concern for the team as the bowlers have leaked runs in almost every match and the team is feeling the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.