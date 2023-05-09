Following the win against Punjab Kings in Match 53 of the IPL 2023, the Kolkata Knight Riders' players were immersed in celebration. Much like the on-field proceedings, the celebration was also led by the skipper Nitish Rana. KKR defeated PBKS by 5 wickets on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders' season has seemingly picked off at the right time. On Monday, the team chased down the total of 180, set up by PBKS after Shikhar Dhawan played an anchor's knock of 57. It was yet another last-ball thriller yet again as KKR needed 2 of the last ball. Fortunately for the team, Rinku Singh was on strike. Singh, who has already made waves with his temperament in the crunch situation, held his nerves once again and flicked the full toss delivery of Arshdeep Singh to backward square leg to hit the boundary and the winning runs.

Nitish Rana and KKR dugout Burst into celebration after Rinku Singh's heroics

Upon witnessing the winning boundary, the celebration started in the KKR camp and went on for a bit. Players charged to the ground to greet their last ball hero Rinku Singh. The Twitter handle of the KKR franchise posted a clip of the celebration.

With this win, KKR has progressed to the 5th position on the IPL 2023 Points Table. Their contention for the Playoffs which at one point looked grim looks more than a possibility right now. With three matches still to be played in the league stage, the team's destiny is in its own hands. They have to win all three of their remaining matches and see themselves breach the threshold of the playoffs.

Nitish Rana is all praise for Rinku Singh

In the post-match presentation, the captain of KKR hailed Rinku Singh for his cameo innings of 21 off 10 balls. Rana stated that he get goosebumps when the crowd chant "Rinku Rinku". "I get goosebumps when the crowd cheers 'Rinku Rinku'. He's earned that! Earlier it was 'Russell Russell', but now it's Rinku".

Nitish Rana describes Rinku Singh's beautiful journey.



