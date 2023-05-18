The Delhi Capitals were able to avenge their last defeat against Punjab Kings and defeated them by 15 runs in the PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 match. However, the team had a pretty sloppy day in the field as they lost and dropped a lot of run-out and catching opportunities. Capitals coach Ricky Ponting was also fumed in anger when he saw Anrich Nortje and Yash Dhull dropping easy catches.

The first opportunity was dropped by Anrich Nortje when in the eighth over, Kuldeep Yadav tossed the ball up to Liam Livingstone and he tried to hit it out of the park. However, Liam was beaten in the flight and the ball went to Nortje towards the midwicket region. The catch was dropped by the right-arm fast bowler and this also left Kuldeep screaming at the fielder.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ricky Ponting fume in anger at DC fielders; Watch

READ: RCB vs SRH Today IPL Match Live Score

The second chance was missed by young Yash Dhull when Atharva Taide tried to hit a six but mistimed it and the ball went to Dhull. However, the catch was missed and DC coach Ricky Ponting was seen fuming in anger seeing the drop.

Coming back to the PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 match, batting first in the match Delhi Capitals were able to put up a first-innings total of 213/2 in which batsman Rilee Rossouw was able to play an unbeaten knock of 82 runs in just 37 balls and his innings also consisted of six fours and six sixes. Prithvi Shaw also made a grand return to the team and broke his streak of low scores. Shaw made a half-century and played a knock of 54 runs off 38 balls. His innings consisted of seven fours and one six. Prithivi also added 94 runs for the first wicket with skipper David Warner and laid the foundation for a big score.

Chasing the target, the Punjab Kings lost their captain Shikhar Dhawan for a duck and was dismissed by Ishant Sharma. Prabhsimran Singh was also not able to repeat the last match's heroics and got out for 22 runs. Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone from here tried to balance the team innings and added 78 runs for the third wicket. Atharva scored a half-century whereas Livingstone was unbeaten till the end of 94. In the end, the match was lost by the Kings and they are almost ruled out of the tournament.