Arjun Tendulkar bowled the right line in the last over to keep SRH tailenders at bay. The youngster conceded only 5 runs in the final over and made sure that on the day Mumbai Indians secure 14 runs victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following his performance the 23-year-old is all over the internet.

Playing only his second game in arguably the most professional cricket league out there, Arjun Tendulkar held his nerves and showed temperament while bowling the 20th over the game. SRH needed 20 off the last over to win and though number 9, 10, and later number 11 were on the crease, the batsmen were ready to throw caution at the wind. However, Tendulkar targetted the right spots and did the job for his captain Rohit Sharma. Tendulkar only conceded 5 in the last over and in the process picked his first IPL scalp.

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. pic.twitter.com/1jAa2kBm0Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

Netizens hail Arjun Tendulkar for keeping composure in the final over of MI vs SRH

After becoming the last over hero for his side, Arjun Tendulkar's name reverberated on social media. While some repented on what they said earlier about him, many hailed him for his performance against Sunrisers Hyderabas. A plethora of reactions came and here are a few of them

Captain Rohit Sharma given Arjun Tendulkar the last over to defend the total despite having Hrithik Shaukeen. Rohit Sharma shown the trust to boost his confidence.@ImRo45 just masterfully shaping Arjun's career.



First wicket of Arjun Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma took the catch ! pic.twitter.com/QM3GeRaWgo — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@Hydrogen_45) April 18, 2023

Unpopular Opinion - Arjun Tendulkar is a decent player and doesn't deserve such trolling. He could have played IPL earlier if he wasn't Sachin's son. Being a celebrity son has actually worked against him — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) April 18, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar - THE HERO. Defend 20 in the last over vs SRH. A star in making .



Sachin Tendulkar must be so proud today. ❤️ #SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/xXm2UiAFnV — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 18, 2023

People mocked him for nepotism but Arjun Tendulkar has proved today he has earned his spot. So proud. 😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/P6ujXaIT2f — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 18, 2023

2009

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in Ranji Trophy.



2023

Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his first IPL wicket.



Cricket, we will ❤️ you forever and ever.pic.twitter.com/XSpRdm9cRp — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 18, 2023

