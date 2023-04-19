Last Updated:

'People Mocked Him But Arjun Tendulkar Proved His Spot': MI Pacer Earns Respect Of Fans

Here's how the netizens reacted after Arjun Tendulkar bowled the right length in the last over that kept SRH away from the target. Mi won the match by 14 runs.

| Written By
Prateek Arya
'People mocked him but Arjun Tendulkar proved he has earned his spot': MI pacer hailed

Image: BCCI/IPL


Arjun Tendulkar bowled the right line in the last over to keep SRH tailenders at bay. The youngster conceded only 5 runs in the final over and made sure that on the day Mumbai Indians secure 14 runs victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following his performance the 23-year-old is all over the internet. 

Playing only his second game in arguably the most professional cricket league out there, Arjun Tendulkar held his nerves and showed temperament while bowling the 20th over the game. SRH needed 20 off the last over to win and though number 9, 10, and later number 11 were on the crease, the batsmen were ready to throw caution at the wind. However, Tendulkar targetted the right spots and did the job for his captain Rohit Sharma. Tendulkar only conceded 5 in the last over and in the process picked his first IPL scalp. 

 Netizens hail Arjun Tendulkar for keeping composure in the final over of MI vs SRH

After becoming the last over hero for his side, Arjun Tendulkar's name reverberated on social media. While some repented on what they said earlier about him, many hailed him for his performance against Sunrisers Hyderabas. A plethora of reactions came and here are a few of them

While these were the fan reactions, the cricket world also erupted after witnessing Arjun Tendulkar bowl the last over against SRH in IPL 2023 match 25. Comments from Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and many others came. Click here to find out how the cricket world reacted on Arjun Tendulkar's performance.

