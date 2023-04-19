After hitting the spots right in the final over Arjun Tendulkar did not give anything away and won the watch for Mumbai Indians. In the process, Tendulkar also picked his maiden wicket in the IPL. Following the match an all-spirited Tendulkar expressed contentment with his performance.

After the culmination of the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match, in which Mumbai Indians secured its third consecutive win, the hero of the last over Arjun Tendulkar spoke to the broadcasting network and laid out his views on his performance. Tendulkar stated that he is ever-ready to come in any situation and bowl for his captain and the team. “I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best,” Arjun Tendulkar said.

Arjun also revealed what went through his head as he was bowling the final over, “Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side”.

Sachin Tendulkar's role in the progress of Arjun Tendulkar

Highlighting the role Sachin Tendulkar played in his progress, Arjun Tendulkar said, “He (Sachin Tendulkar and him) talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it’s a bonus, if it doesn’t, so be it,” he added.

Rohit Sharma on Arjun Tendulkar

Rohit Sharma, his captain, who took the catch that got Arjun his maiden IPL wicket, said, “Arjun has been a part of this team for the last three years [though he didn’t make the XI]. I have seen him grow over the years. He understands what he wants to do and he is quite confident about what he wants to do for the team as well”.

“We saw in this lead up to the IPL what he was doing; he was bowling fast, nailing those yorkers, and quite clear in his plans as well. Keeping things easy – that’s what he is trying to do [for the team]. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death.”