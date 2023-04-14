'I don’t think anyone in the team has given him any sympathy': Rahul Tewatia on Yash Dayal

GT vs PBKS: Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal got smashed for five sixes in an over from Rinku Singh in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Dayal gave away an almost-won match to KKR after Rinku did which we rarely see in today's modern-day cricket.

Yash Dayal was dropped from the team against Punjab Kings after he bowled the most expensive spell against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match. Rahul Tewatia who let his team to victory on the fifth ball of the last over spoke regarding the motivational chat he had with Dayal after the KKR match and said that he has to wait for his chance.

Rahul Tewatia opens up on motivational conversation with Yah Dayal

“I told him, ‘One match has gone bad. If you want to go down then only you can hit the rock bottom otherwise at GT no one will ever make you feel bad about it. Keep practicing and execute what didn’t happen that day and wait for your chance. This is the worst, you can’t go any lower than this", Rahul Tewatia said during the post-match press interaction.

“He was one of our main bowlers. We became champion last season and he played a massive role in it. He bowled well with the new ball as well in the death last year,” Tewatia said. “One match cannot change the fact of what he has done for us. I don’t think anyone in the team has given him any sympathy", Rahul Tewatia added.

After hitting Yash Dayal for five sixes and handing over Kolkata Knight Riders a historic win, batsman Rinku Singh said after the match. "I texted Yash after the game, saying it happens in cricket, you did really well last year, I just tried to motivate him a little."

If we further speak about the GT vs KKR match, at one point Kolkata Knight Riders needed 29 runs off the last six balls wherein Umesh Yadav took a single on the first ball of the last over. The deficit came down to 28 runs in the final five balls only five sixes from here could have won Kolkata the match. The miracle actually happened and Rinku Singh hit five sixes off five balls and took his team to a historic win.