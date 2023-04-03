Ravi Shastri Gives His Verdict On Virat Kohli Vs Rohit Sharma Debate: 'He Has To Bat Long'

Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri have been two stalwarts of cricket and their contribution to Indian cricket has been immense. There have been comparisons between the two batsmen and both have performed on various occasions in the last several years. Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rohit's Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on Sunday.

Ravi Shastri revealed the difference between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat made a strong statement in the ongoing IPL as his 49 ball 82* powered RCB to an excellent start in the cash-rich tournament. The 34-year-old had gone through a rough patch but has been on a roll in the last year or so. Rohit Sharma has been inconsistent in the last few months and the Indian skipper will have to use this stage in a bid to resurrect his form.

During the RCB vs MI match, Ravi Shastri opined that Virat will score more runs this season as he has the ability to bat long and deep while Rohit is successful in short bursts.

“The fact that he has to bat long and deep will allow him to get those volume of runs. On the other hand, with Rohit Sharma, you will see some short bursts, some match-winning bursts but in terms of volume, Virat will get a lot of runs this season."

Read More: CSK vs LSG Live updates, IPL 2023 match

With the ICC Cricket World Cup hovering on the horizon both Rohit and Virat's form would be of huge importance as they will play a crucial role on the home soil. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have the best of the season last time and they will be adamant to put up a good display. One cannot deny Rohit's leadership skills in the shortest format and he will be once again put to test later this year when the likes of Australia, England and New Zealand visit India to participate in the World Cup. During the RCB vs MI match a poll was created asking the fans to choose between Virat and Rohit as the potential highest scorer of the IPL. The former RCB skipper received 67% votes while Rohit was the recipient of the remaining 33%.