Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 45 of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Jadeja bowled a fullish outside leg ball to Stoinis, who did not expect it to turn a lot. Stoinis was in disbelief after he brought his bat down to play a straight drive but missed the ball as it turned all the way across to strike the top of the off stump.

Jadeja dismissed Stoinis for 6 off 4 balls, becoming LSG’s fourth batter to be dismissed rather early in the innings. Jaddu picked up his first wicket of the match with his top-notch bowling. The expression on Stoinis’ face was that of shock as he didn’t expect the ball to turn so sharply. A video of the dismissal has been shared on Twitter by the official handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The clip also showed Dhoni standing behind the stumps.

CSK vs LSG: Jadeja stuns Stoinis

As far as the match is concerned, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Batting first, LSG dropped three wickets in the power-play thanks to Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana. While Ali dismissed Kyle Mayers for 14 off 17 balls in the fourth over, Theekshana took out Manan Vohra and Krunal Pandya on successive deliveries in the sixth over. Jadeja then knocked off Stoinis on the seventh over.

For CSK, Moeen Ali came back to remove Karan Sharma for nine off 16 balls. Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Nicolas Pooran and Krishnappa Gowtham. Ayush Badoni was on strike at 59 off 33 balls before the rain interrupted the game in 19.2 overs.

LSG vs CSK: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK Substitutes: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (captain), Karan Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

LSG Substitutes: Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda

