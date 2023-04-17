'It Gets Hard': MS Dhoni Expresses Unhappiness At Start Of RCB Vs CSK IPL 2023 Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday in a huge IPL 2023 match today. CSK have won 2 matches out of four while RCB are also in the same equation and a victory on Monday is extremely important for both sides. Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dhoni was seemingly not pleased by losing the toss at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as he expressed his disappointment. Dew plays an important factor in the evening matches and Dhoni is aware of the situation for Chennai Super Kings.

CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni not happy after losing the toss

“To some extent, the toss does matter as it gets hard to contain batters later. The dew makes it difficult to know what a good first-innings score is. We don't want to think too far ahead. We need to get a good start and assess things periodically,” Dhoni said during the toss.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, M.S. Dhoni (c) (wk), Tushar Deshpande, M Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, M Lomror, G Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, W Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mohammed Siraj, H Patel, W Parnell, V Vijay Kumar

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match: Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, S Prabhudesai, D Willey, K Sharma, Akashdeep

Chennai Super Kings: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Singh, D Pretorious, Shaik Rasheed, S Senapati