Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli seems to be in red-hot form in the Indian Premier League 2023 as he smashed yet another half-century against Delhi Capitals. In match 20 of IPL 2023 being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Virat smashed 50 runs off 34 balls with six fours and one six.

Before this Virat Kohli has already scored three half-centuries in four matches of the Indian Premier League 2023. Virat scored a fifty against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

DC vs RCB: Virat Kohl roars after reaching third IPL 2023 fifty

Coming to the RCB vs DC IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss in Bengaluru and opted to bowl first on a batting track. Till the 15-over mark Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 134/6 as they faced a batting collapse and three wickets fell quickly after Virat departed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is coming off two defeats in two consecutive matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants whereas Delhi Capitals are winless in the tournament and are yet to open their account.

RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers post 174/6

Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 174 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with a 34-ball 50, while Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 26 and 24 respectively.

For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 174 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Mitchell Marsh 2/18, Kuldeep Yadav 2/23).

(with PTI inputs)