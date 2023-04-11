During Match 15 of IPL 2023, veteran spinner Amit Mishra of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) found himself in the middle of a controversy when he was caught on camera using saliva on the ball while bowling to former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli. ICC had banned the usage of saliva to shine the ball during the COVID-19 pandemic and players were only allowed to use sweat as a substitute. Mishra's actions were a clear violation of the ban.

Mishra's use of saliva came in the first delivery of the 12th over, during RCB's innings. Kohli managed to score a single off the short delivery that followed. However, Mishra managed to dismiss Kohli in the third delivery of the over, as the 34-year-old attempted to pull a short ball but ended up hitting a wrong'un to deep midwicket for a catch by Marcus Stoinis. Kohli scored 61 runs off 44 balls, including four fours and as many sixes.

Also Read: Amit Mishra Reveals His Success Mantra From The Match Against LSG In IPL; 'I Didn't Do..'

RCB vs LSG: Mishra applies saliva on ball

This is not the first time Mishra has violated the saliva ban. During IPL 2021, while playing for Delhi Capitals, he accidentally applied saliva on the ball before bowling his first delivery in the match. On-field umpire Virender Sharma had given a warning to Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant after that incident. Virat Kohli himself had inadvertently applied saliva on the ball during IPL 2020, but quickly realized his mistake and acknowledged it with a smile and a raised hand.

Mishra was bought by LSG for Rs. 50 lakhs in the IPL 2023 Auction and his experience is expected to be an asset for KL Rahul and his team. With 169 wickets in 156 IPL fixtures, Mishra is fourth in the all-time wicket-takers list in the history of the tournament. Only Dwayne Bravo (183), Yuzvendra Chahal (174), and Lasith Malinga (170) are ahead of Mishra on the list.

Also Read: Amit Mishra Slams Pakistani Troll, Reminds Him Of MS Dhoni's Stature As India Captain

IPL 2023: LSG beat RCB

RCB, who had posted a total of 212 runs, lost the game for the fifth time in IPL history after scoring over 200 runs. LSG defeated RCB by 1 wicket on the final ball of the innings. Batting first, RCB posted a total of 212 runs in 20 overs. LSG completed the chase with the help of some quickfire knocks from Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni.

Image: BCCI