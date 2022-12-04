Amit Mishra Slams Pakistani Troll, Reminds Him Of MS Dhoni's Stature As India Captain

Veteran India cricketer Amit Mishra’s tweet in reply to a Pakistani fan who looked to troll MS Dhoni is currently going viral among cricket fans. In the tweet, Mishra reminded the fan of MS Dhoni’s stature in world cricket, including his incredible milestone of winning three ICC-organised tournaments within seven years of taking charge. The fan earlier tried to troll the former India captain by comparing his batting stats in overseas assignments.

Pakistan's criticism for poor Rawalpindi pitch

Replying to the criticism, the Pakistani fan looked to throw shade at the Indian cricket legend. He trolled MS Dhoni for his tally of centuries outside Asia, by comparing it to Pakistan’s wrist-spinner Yasir Shah. “To those Indian fans saying Pakistani batters can only play on flat tracks. Yasir Shah has more test hundreds away from Asia than MS Dhoni,” the fan wrote.

Amit Mishra reminds Pakistani troll of MS Dhoni's epic captaincy record

In reply to the jibe at Dhoni, veteran wrist-spinner Amit Mishra said, “It took 3 captains and 24 years for Pakistan to win World cup, T20 World cup and champions trophy. MS Dhoni won all three within 7 years.” Mishra referred to the fact that Pakistan won the 1992 ODI World Cup under Imran Khan, and the 2009 T20 World Cup under Younis Khan, before picking up the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

It took 3 captains and 24 years for Pakistan to win World cup, T20 World cup and champions trophy.



MS Dhoni won all three within 7 years. 🤫 https://t.co/n9aQ26KQxO — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) December 3, 2022

The three aforementioned titles are the three biggest white-ball tournaments organized by the international cricket governing body ICC. In his first year as the skipper of the Indian T20I squad, Dhoni led a young squad to a T20 World Cup win during the inaugural edition of the event. India then clinched the ICC ODI World Cup for the first time in 28 years in 2011 under Dhoni’s leadership and won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.