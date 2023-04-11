Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team was found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during its IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh Khan, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the winning run, which also invited a reprimand from the match referee.

"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday," a media release stated.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs." In case of Madhya Pradesh speedster Avesh, there were no financial penalty as a formal warning was deemed to be enough.

ALSO READ | DC Vs MI Live Score - Check DC Vs MI Live Score IPL 2023: Who Will Secure Its First Win?

"Mr Avesh admitted to....."

"Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction." For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.