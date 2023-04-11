IPL 2023: Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings after LSG beat RCB in a thriller

LSG vs RCB: The IPL 2023 witnessed a change in the points table as LSG and RCB locked horns in an encounter that went down to the wire. Lucknow Super Giants got home at the last ball of the thrilling game and won the match by a wicket. Nicholas Pooran became the player of the match for his 19-ball 62.

Batting first RCB got the perfect start as openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis tore apart the LSG bowling. Both men dealt in fours and sixes and together put on 96 on the board. Kohli was the first man to fall, he scored 61 runs from 44 balls. Following Kohli,'s wicket, Glenn Maxwell came to the crease. Maxwell and Du Plessis stayed till the end and took the RCB total to a huge total of 212. Notably, one of the sixes hit by Faf reached the 115 m distance, and become this edition's longest maximum.

Chasing the big target, LSG got to a horrendous start. The team was reeling at 23/3 and Wayne Parnell was making the ball swing. Then spinners came to the fore and Marcus Stonis targetted the set of play to resurrect the innings. Stonis scored 65 off 30 balls and gave the momentum to LSG. Soon after Stonis' wicket KL Rahul also fell. It was yet another failure for the Super Giants captain as he could only contribute 18 runs, which came off 20 balls. Nicholas Pooran then took the center stage and played a blinder to put LSG up in the required run rate. Pooran scored the fastest fifty of this edition of the IPL. He got to the mark in just 15 balls. Pooran got out after scoring 62 runs in just 19 balls. With 24 needed off 18, LSG were on top, however, RCB continued to pick wickets and eventually the match got to the last ball where 1 run was required. The last ball saw all the drama as first, Harshal Patel failed to Mankad Ravi Bishnoi and then Avesh Khan missed the ball which ultimately was fumbled by Dinesh Karthik. Lucknow Super Giants picked up the win by 1 wicket.

IPL 2023 Points Table: LSG on the pinnacle after win

With the win, LSG have climbed to the top of the table. Here's the updated picture of the IPL 2023 points table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Shikhar Dhawan leads the race

With 225 runs, Punjab Kings' skipper Shikhar Dhawan is leading the race for the Orange headwear. Ruturaj Gaidwad is at the 2nd spot. Here are the top 5 contenders for the Orange cap in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Mark Wood hits the 9-wicket mark

With 9 wickets in 4 matches, LSG's Mark Wood has possession of Purple Cap. He is closely followed by Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Take a look at the list.

The IPL 2023 action is set to continue. Today, Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians, and one of the teams is destined to finally pick its first win. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

