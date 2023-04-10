RCB Vs LSG: Virat Kohli Leaves M Chinnaswamy Crowd On Its Feet With Sublime 50- WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli's record in the Indian Premier League speaks for itself. The talented Indian batsman has looked in great shape in this tournament as Royal Challengers Bangalore are very eager to break their IPL hoodoo. In an order to drive RCB's campaign, Virat needs to deliver on a consistent basis.

The 34-year-old took the initiative from the start and has hit all the bowlers all over the ground. His shot off Mark Wood could easily be regarded as one of the best of IPL 2023 while he has also taken Krunal Pandya for a spin.

Virat Kohli strikes a brilliant 50 against LSG

The batter has shown his elegance amidst the cheering of his name as he has completed the second half-century of IPL 2023. His fifty came in just 35 balls. It remains to be seen whether he can convert this into a bog score or not.

It was Virat Kohli show today pic.twitter.com/YTxdfDr9dw — leisha (@katyxkohli17) April 10, 2023

Virat Kohli who has been a stalwart for the Royal Challengers Bangalore was picked by the franchise back in 2008 and has also played three finals for them back in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Kohli under his leadership led the franchise to the IPL finals of 2016. After being picked by the franchise, Virat has never looked back and hasn't played for any other franchise so far in his IPL career. As far as Virat Kohli's IPL career goes, the right-handed batsman who hails from Delhi has so far scored 6788 runs at an average of 36.69 and a strike rate of 129.54.

RCB starting XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Read More: RCB vs LSG Live Score - Check RCB vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023

LSG starting XI: KL Rahul (capt), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG impact players: Badoni, Swapnil, Gowtham, Mankad, Sams

RCB impact players: Karn, Prabhudessai, Deep, Bracewell and Sonu Yadav