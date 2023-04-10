RCB Vs LSG: KL Rahul Is On Verge Of Two Records As Lucknow Look To Win Third Game

RCB vs LSG: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 15 of Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday evening. Both teams head into the match after returning with contrasting results in their respective previous fixtures. While LSG are looking to beat RCB and earn their third win of IPL 2023, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul is closing in on two huge individual milestones in the marquee T20 league.

The 30-year-old is just 48 runs away from entering an elite list of batsmen in the IPL to complete 4000 runs in the tournament. His run tally currently stands at 3952 runs in 112 games, at an average of 47.04 and a strike rate of 135.52. In the meantime, KL requires to smash 11 maximums to achieve the milestone of completing 300 sixes in the T20 format of the game.

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper is yet to play a big knock in the 16th edition of IPL as he has hit 63 runs so far in three games, with the highest score of 35 runs. Given his excellent record and romance with his former franchise, he can be expected to put the RCB bowling unit through a test on Monday. Heading into the game, Kyle Mayers is the highest run-scorer for LSG so far in the tournament, whereas Mark Wood leads the Purple Cap leaderboard.

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Top run-scorers for Lucknow Super Giants so far

Kyle Mayers: 139 runs in 3 games, SR- 187.83, Avg- 46.33

Nicholas Pooran: 79 runs in 3 games, SR- 175.55, Avg- 39.50

KL Rahul: 63 runs in 3 games, SR- 103.27, Avg- 21.00

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Top wicket-takers for Lucknow Super Giants so far

Mark Wood: 8 wickets in 2 games

Ravi Bishnoi: 6 wickets in 3 games

Krunal Pandya: 3 wickets in 3 games

IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants: Full Squads

RCB IPL 2023 Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

LSG IPL 2023 Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav