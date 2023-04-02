RCB Vs MI: List Of Records Royal Challengers Bangalore Registered At 'Namma Chinnaswamy'

RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to return to their home ground for their opening match of IPL 2023 on Sunday. RCB will host Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time in more than three years. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 disease in December 2019, the IPL had moved away from its usual home-and-away format, shifting its base entirely to the United Arab Emirates. Last year, the cash-rich tournament returned to India but with all its matches restricted to four stadiums in Maharashtra.

However, the BCCI announced ahead of IPL 2023 that the season will once again be held in the home-and-away format with teams returning to their home stadiums for the first time since 2019. Before the start of the 2023 edition, RCB organised a huge event for its fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium attended by Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and the entire team. The primary purpose of the event, RCB Unbox, was to induct former IPL stars AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle into the franchise's Hall of Fame and also to unveil the new jersey for fan engagement.

Ahead of today's highly-anticipated clash against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore's social media team uploaded a video showing all the IPL records the franchise and its players registered at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB's records at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Highest team score: 263/5 (RCB vs PWI, 2013)

Most sixes in innings by a team: 21

Most runs by a player at Chinnaswamy Stadium: 2346, Virat Kohli (Most runs by any player at home venue)

Biggest win for a team at home (runs): 144 (RCB vs GL, 2016)

Highest individual score in the IPL: 175* Chris Gayle (RCB vs PWI, 2013)

Highest partnership in the IPL history: 229, Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers (RCB vs GL, 2016)

RCB vs MI: Predicted Playing XIs

RCB's Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj.

MI's Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff.

