RCB vs MI: Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Sunday played a spectacular knock to help Royal Challengers Bangalore win their opening match of IPL 2023. RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Kohli played a vital role with the bat. The 34-year-old remained unbeaten at 82 off 49 balls to help his side chase down a 172-run target. Kohli's knock was made up of six boundaries and five sixes.

This was Kohli's 50th fifty-plus score in the IPL. With this, Kohli became the first Indian player to score 50 fifty-plus scores in the IPL. Only David Warner of Delhi Capitals has more fifty-plus scores than Kohli. Warner was the first player to score 50 fifties in the IPL. Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings has 49 fifty-plus scores in the IPL and is just one half-century away from entering the elite list featuring Warner and Kohli.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Rewinds The Clock And Guides RCB To 8 Wicket Win, Twitter Reacts

Virat Kohli leads the charge for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians

As far as the match is concerned, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians suffered a terrible collapse while batting first. They ended up losing four wickets in the first 10 overs. Tilak Varma, however, looked in terrific form as he smashed an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls to rescue Mumbai from a poor start. Tilak's explosive batting helped the five-time champions post a respectable total on the board, Mumbai Indians scored 171/7 in 20 overs thanks to Tilak's impressive batting display which included 9 boundaries and 4 sixes.

In the second innings, Kohli opened the batting alongside Faf du Plessis. The duo forged a 148-run opening partnership before Du Plessis was dismissed by Arshad Khan. Du Plessis scored 73 off 43 balls before being dismissed. He provided a solid start to his team. Kohli continued from there and finished the game with Glenn Maxwell on his side. Du Plessis was named the player of the match for his impactful knock. RCB are slated to play their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6. RCB will travel to Kolkata to play the match at Eden Gardens.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis Help Royal Challengers Bangalore Hand Crushing Defeat To Mumbai Indians

Image: BCCI