RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli tells Siraj to hit Rohit Sharma on helmet, MI skipper reacts- WATCH

Whether playing for India or playing for their respective franchises in the IPL, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma spew headlines whenever they come together. This time during the RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket graced the field and indirectly interacted with each other as well. However, it was all laughs in the end.

During the first over of the Mumbai Indians' innings Mohammad Siraj opened the bowling for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma was on strike and guided it toward the backward square leg for a single. Virat Kohli, who saw the ball go past, said Helmet pe maar iske" to Siraj. Sharma, who heard the phrase spoken by Kohli saw the funny side and could not stop from showcasing a grin.

RCB vs MI: Kohli tells Siraj to hit Rohit on helmet, Mumbai skipper reacts

Here's the video of the episode.

About the match, Mumbai Indians batted first and got 171 on the board, courtesy of Tilak Verma's exceptional knock of 84 off 46 balls. In reply, RCB got the perfect start as the openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli picked apart the MI bowling. Both the players put on 148 on the board and partially scripted the win for RCB. In the end, Bangalore won the match by 8 wickets. and Virat Kohli became the man of the match for his 49-ball 82-run knock.

While it was a one-sided victory for RCB this time, the teams are set to meet again on May 9, 2023. The current IPL could prove to be crucial for both Kohli and Sharma, as both are looking to come back into the scheme of things for the India team. Both haven't played for India in T20Is since the culmination of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While Kohli has started out strong, Sharma is yet to make a mark. RCB's next fixture is against KKR, whereas Mumbai Indians will play Chennai Super Kings on April 8.

