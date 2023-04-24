The teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals produced an intense encounter at the Chinnaswamy stadium, on Sunday. As it was a close encounter, the intensity of the game got to the players. In one of the instances from the game, Mohammad Siraj gave an earful to his teammate Mahipal Lomror for seemingly missing out on a runout.

As Rajasthan Royals were on course to get to the target of 190, things started to heat up on the ground. Every run became of prime importance and thus any error at that point from any player was certain to become the subject of the fury of other teammates. The episode did occur and Mahipal Lomror seemingly became the guilty party and was abused by his teammate Mohammed Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj abuses Mahipal Lomror after missing run-out chance

On the final delivery of the 19th over, Dhruv Jurel was on strike and Rajasthan Royals were ready to pounce on anything extra that they could get. Siraj bowled a length bowl and Jurel could not time it properly, Lomror, who was at mid-on charged toward the ball but did not anticipate that Jurel and Ashwin could steal a second. Upon witnessing the pair heading for the second, Lomror threw the ball toward Siraj, but it reached awkwardly to him, and he could not gather the ball properly and the run-out opportunity went begging. For his throw, Mahipal Lomror became the victim of Mohammed Siraj's frustration.

Siraj apologised to his teammate after the completion of the match.

RCB v RR Game Day Post Match Interviews



Maxwell talks about his form, partnership with Faf, and what flipped the switch after the 10 over mark with the ball, while Mike Hesson, Adam Griffith and Harshal Patel explain the bowlers’ role in last night’s win.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/SAU4bYbSk2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2023

RCB vs RR IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs.

In the RCB vs RR matchup, Virat Kohli once again led Royal Challengers Bangalore, and once again lost the toss. Batting first, RCB suffered a major blow on the first ball as Trent Boult's incoming ball trapped the captain in front for an LBW. With Kohli gone, Shabaz also fell after a couple of overs. At 12/2, RCB was in some sort of trouble but did not panic, rather Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell launched a counter-attack. Runs were flowing all over the park and a total past 200 was well within sight. At the score of 139, Du Plessis was found short of his crease and got out after adding 62 runs on the board. Faf's wicket initiated a collapse as wickets tumbled and RCB ended with 189/9 after 20 overs.

Chasing 190, Rajasthan Royals witnessed an identical start as Jos Buttler got out without troubling the scoreboard. However, Young Turks Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Paddikkal took the initiative to take the ship forward. The duo added 98 runs for the second wicket. At 99/2, RR captain Sanju Samson walked into the middle. Target was within reach as 8 overs were still to go. However, the Royals kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and thus finished 7 runs short.