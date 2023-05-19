'Really don't know what's...'; Markram gives bizarre response on Umran Malik's exclusion

Following a clear but cryptic comment after the SRH vs GT match, Sunrisers Captain Aiden Markram has once again put the spotlight on Sunrisers Hyderabad owners. Ahead of the match against RCB, at the toss, Markram was asked to state the changes made in the playing XI for the match, and during that, the South African stated something that has been seen with raised eyebrows. At the toss, Markram could not reveal the definite reason behind the exclusion of Umran Malik.

As IPL 2023 has entered into its twilight stage and all the attention is on the teams competing for the playoff spots, there is also a team that is not in contention but is certainly making waves. SRH had a terrible IPL 2023 season in all aspects. They could not pick up at any stage and are certain to finish in the bottom 2, more likely in the 10th position. However, as the end is near, an apparent controversy has struck the franchise.

Markram gives bizarre response on Umran Malik's exclusion

While the recent statement by Markram has already made fans question whether he is indeed the captain of the ship. Adding more weight to the matter, yesterday's words before the match do not help the cause. As per Markram, he doesn't really know what's happening "behind the scenes".

“We would've looked to bat ourselves, our bowlers have been our stronger suit. A couple of changes: Harry Brook comes back in, Kartik Tyagi and Nitish, the debutant, are in. (About Umran Malik) Not too sure to be honest. Certainly, he's a player with the X factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don't really what's about behind the scenes but he has a lot of X factor.. Lots of pride to play for. Guys are full of energy and determination.” The statement by Markram has further brought out reactions from fans. Here's a couple.

How does Markram not know what's up with Umran Malik behind the scenes? Been a weird season, with weird vibes from SRH. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 18, 2023

Aiden Markram sounded very ambigious when asked about Umran Malik during toss. That confirms that team management has full say on selection and impact players. I hope Markram has a strong say in the team selection in upcoming seasons. — Surya Tej Borra 🇮🇳 (@suryatej_borra) May 18, 2023

While the season is done and dusted, the SRH fans would hope that the franchise resort all the proms and come out strong in the next season. What do you think, where does the problem lie in SRH camp? Will it be able to bounce back?