'...this Is Going To Be MS Dhoni's Last Season': Rohit Sharma Opens Up On MSD's Retirement

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma spoke to reporters on Wednesday during the MI’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 season. The MI skipper shared his take on the latest media reports claiming that the upcoming season will be the last to feature MS Dhoni as a player. Several media reports in the past few weeks have stated that Dhoni will play his last season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this year.

However, Rohit turned down the reports and went on to claim that MS Dhoni is fit enough to play a few more seasons of the marquee T20 league.

MS Dhoni is fit enough to play a few more seasons: Rohit Sharma

The five-time IPL-winning captain also mentioned that talks about Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL have been making rounds since the last few years. "I've been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last season. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons," Rohit said in MI's pre-season press conference.

The legendary Dhoni is the second-most successful skipper in the history of IPL after the current India captain. While Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to IPL title triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, CSK became champions under Dhoni’s leadership in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Having said that, the IPL 2023 season can certainly be the last time fans watch the 41-year-old Dhoni in a player’s capacity.

Dhoni gave up CSK captaincy last season

Dhoni decided to give up CSK’s captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 last season, as the franchise appointed Ravindra Jadeja as his successor. However, the move backfired on the team as they lost several games in a trot before Jadeja relinquished the position mid-way through the season. This led to Dhoni resuming the captaincy role and bringing a change in fortune to the team.

Although CSK finished ninth in the IPL 2022 points table with four wins and 10 defeats in 14 games, they ended the season with the positive of winning games under Dhoni. The Chennai-based franchise then strengthened its lineup by adding Ben Stokes, among other top players at the IPL 2023 Auction. Meanwhile, CSK will face defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the opening match of the IPL 2023 on March 31.