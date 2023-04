RR Vs DC: Khaleel Ahmed Registers Unwanted Record As Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Him To Cleaner

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Delhi Capitals are currently locking horns against Rajasthan Royals in Match 11 of IPL 2023 in Guwahati. In the opening over of the match, Delhi Capitals' bowler Khaleel Ahmed registered an unwanted record as Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed him for five boundaries. Khaleel conceded a whopping 20 runs in his first over, the most by a bowler in a single over in IPL 2023. Jaiswal hit three consecutive fours off the first three balls and then smashed two fours off the last two balls of the over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to score 60 off 31 balls before being dismissed by Mukesh Kumar. Jaiswal's knock was made up of 11 boundaries and one six. Jaiswal's opening partner Jos Buttler is still intact in the middle and is currently batting at 35 off 20 balls.

As far as the match is concerned, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field first at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored quickly, hitting 100 runs in less than 10 overs.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals Player list 2023: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel.

Rajasthan Royals Player list 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root.

Image: BCCI